Lancaster man charged in connection to vandalism at Russell Salvatore's Patriots and Heroes Park

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lancaster police announced charges have been filed in connection to vandalism at Russell Salvatore's Patriots and Heroes Park in March.

According to police, 20-year-old Michael L. Stasiuk was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was arraigned and released under supervision. He will return to court on May 11 for further proceedings.

Flags, light fixtures, and displays including "Tomb of the Unknown Soldier," "Battle of the Bulge," and "America The Land We Love" were damaged in early March.

Salvatore established the Patriots and Heroes Park more than a decade ago to honor veterans and first responders. The historic landmark was also voted the #1 tourist attraction in Williamsville on TripAdvisor.com