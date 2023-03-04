Lancaster HS, school district, face lawsuit after student alleges bullying and assault while on wrestling team

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lancaster Central School District and Lancaster Senior High School are now facing a lawsuit after a 12-year-old student allegedly faced bullying and assault as a member of the school's varsity wrestling team.

The lawsuit, which was filed by the unnamed 12-year-old's parent, mentions a laundry list of alleged abuse that the student endured:

"The Infant Claimant, CH, was physically, sexually, and emotionally assaulted, harassed, taunted, bullied, abused, picked on, insulted, ridiculed, and tormented by other wrestling team members while a member of, and while participating in, the activities of the Lancaster High School Varsity Wrestling Team, and while in loco parentis, and in the care, custody, supervision. guidance and control of the Defendants herein, their agents, servants, employees, coaches, teachers, appointees, designees, departments and/or divisions thereof, resulting in serious and permanent bodily injuries to the Infant Plaintiff, CH."

Excerpt from lawsuit filed against Lancaster Central School District

The suit also alleges that the school failed to take proper action to prevent or intervene in the bullying, saying that the "said conduct and activity were happening in the presence of the defendants."

The student allegedly suffered external and internal injuries as a result of the bullying and abuse the suit claims, and he will "continue to be disabled and will continue to suffer pain, discomfort, disfigurement, distress, and emotional, and psychological adjustment."

The student also allegedly received care from a number of physicians, surgeons, nurses, and hospitals in order to treat the injuries he suffered from the alleged abuse while on the Lancaster HS varsity wrestling team.

