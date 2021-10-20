Lancaster father leaves son speechless after military homecoming surprise

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — It is a surprise this young boy will never forget.

Jerry Thorn said, "We've been separated before. Not at this scale. Usually, it's like a week, maybe two and then you come home. You appreciated being home after that."

Air Force flight medic Jerry Thorn, returned to Western New York from a five-month deployment, in Kuwait, Wednesday.

"Some days went really quick and other days seem like they lasted forever," he added.

Court Street Elementary kindergarten teacher, Donna Laudico said, "It was perfect. I was really glad that I was able to do this for them and it was nice to be a part of it."

Tearing up during the precious moment, Easton's kindergarten teacher Donna Laudico said this has been a weeks long plan. A plan that left young Easton speechless!

Laudico said, "Some of the kids were saying, why is his daddy a soldier. Why does he have to go away. I think it's going to be a great lesson for the kids tomorrow or next week about why people make this sacrifice to serve our country and so now they saw it first hand."

Court Street Elementary School principal Jacqueline Clinard said, "Just incredible joy for this family, and for someone who is serving our country and to be able to provide that opportunity for the family. There wasn't a dry eye in the house, so to be able to see a five-year-old reunite with his dad is incredible."

Before heading home though, the family is celebrating in true Buffalo fashion.

Thorn added, "I don't know. I was thinking pizza and wings and then go from there. It's been a long time since I've had legit pizza and wings."