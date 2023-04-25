Watch Now
Lancaster Assemblymember announces funding for Lancaster PD body cameras

Posted at 9:46 PM, Apr 24, 2023
LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Assemblymember Monica Wallace announced Monday $96,000 in funding toward body cameras for the Lancaster Police Department.

"Body cameras increase transparency into law enforcement interactions with the public and provide valuable evidence of potential wrongdoing during these encounters. That's why the Lancaster Police Department identifies the acquisition of body cameras as a central goal, and it's why I advocated for and passed this critical funding source for local law enforcement. I'm glad to have secured this funding to alleviate the burden on local taxpayers and to improve trust and accountability in our law enforcement.
Assemblymember Monica Wallace

Lancaster PD was awarded the funding after preparing a reform plan that called for increased transparency from police and called for the use of body cameras by all department officers.

