Lancaster Ambulance Corps. to host open house

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lancaster Ambulance Corps. wants to help make sure you know what to do in case of an emergency.

They will be hosting an open house offering first aid courses in hands-only CPR, response to choking and basic techniques to control bleeding.

“Our open house is an opportunity to train the public on life-saving measures everyone should know and may one day need,” said LVAC President Chester Popiolkowski. “We look forward to engaging with visitors of all ages for a day of fun and education.”

The open house will also include blood pressure checks, car seat checks by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and a visit by Clipper the Arson Dog and his handler Deputy Scott.

Child ID tags will be distributed by the Lancaster Police Department.

The event is set for Sunday, August 7 from noon-4pm at 40 Embry Place in Lancaster.

