Lakewood man facing rape and forcible touching charges

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lakewood man has been charged after allegedly engaging in sexual activity with two girls under the age of 13.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, an investigation was conducted by the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division and found that 29-year-old Alex Rosage of Lakewood allegedly engaged in sexual activity with two girls under the age of 13.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said Rosage has been charged with first-degree rape and forcible touching.

"The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office remains committed to protecting the children of our community and ensuring those who endanger their safety are held accountable," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "We will continue to thoroughly investigate allegations involving the abuse or exploitation of children and work diligently to provide a safe environment for all children in Chautauqua County. The safety and well-being of our children will always remain a priority of the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office."