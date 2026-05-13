Lakeview Animal Sanctuary hosting 3rd annual Barnyard Bling Bonanza

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lakeview Animal Sanctuary is hosting its 3rd annual Barnyard Bling Bonanza on May 16 at the American Legion located at 6525 Ward Road in Sanborn.

Doors open at 6 p.m., the first pull is at 7 p.m. and here is what you can expect!

The sanctuary said there will be 12 rounds of high-value prizes, a door prize entry, a basket raffle, 50/50 and more.

Beverages such as beer, wine and pop are included and you're encouraged to bring your dollar bills and snacks.

Pre-sale tickets for this adults-only event are on sale now for $15 per person or $110 for a table of eight. Tickets at the door are $20 per person.

All proceeds go towards benefiting the animals at the Lakeview Animal Sanctuary.

You can find more information here.