Lakeshore community goes Bald for Bucks

J.T. Waugh Elementary hosted its 20th annual Bald for Bucks fundraiser. Event Coordinator Julie Wilkins says this year's event added a bit of a twist to the fun.
Posted at 7:16 PM, Mar 28, 2024
Bald for Bucks helps collect money for cancer research at Roswell Park.

"We're able to dye or style our hair."

Usually, participants go completely bald to show support, but this year, they had the option to style or dye their hair or even cut off a ponytail.

"Now, students can come in with a funky hairstyle, or put some different colors in their hair."

She says the money collected will also go towards important programs that provide patient care like pet therapy.

More than $29,000 was collected during this year's fundraiser.

