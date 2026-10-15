Lake Shore High School students run their own credit union with new partner

ANGOLA, N.Y. — Students at Lake Shore High School are getting real-world banking experience without leaving the building.

The school’s student-run credit union has entered a new partnership with Radius Federal Credit Union, marking a new chapter for a program that has given students hands-on business experience since 2010.

The partnership was celebrated Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the school on International Credit Union Day.

The branch gives students, teachers and staff access to banking services, including checking and savings accounts, deposits and withdrawals.

Behind the counter, students help serve members, process transactions and promote the credit union to their classmates.

“They’re very good at problem solving, and they have great communication skills," Academy of Business and Finance teacher Marla Schifano said.

The program is part of the academy’s curriculum. Every junior works at the branch before completing a 130-hour paid internship the summer before senior year.

For students like Molly Degen­aars, the experience could also help shape their future careers.

“I am passionate in math, and I am interested in pursuing a career in math, so I do think this could be beneficial towards my actual career outside of high school,” Degen­aars said.

Students can also earn college credit through SUNY Erie and graduate with a Certificate of Financial Studies.

Rebecca Gunning, chief financial officer of Radius Federal Credit Union, said the experience can help students build their resumes while giving them a better understanding of potential career paths.

“I think this is an important and good thing for them to put on their resume and important to understand for the future, and give them an idea of what they might want to do after school,” Gunning said.

The student-run branch first opened in 2010, with students helping design and build the space. The program has partnered with other financial institutions over the years, including Evans Bank and Lake Shore Federal Credit Union.

The new partnership with Radius continues that effort, giving students an opportunity to apply what they learn in the classroom to a working financial institution.