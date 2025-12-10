Lake Erie-Niagara River Ice Boom Installation planned to begin December 14

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York Power Authority (NYPA) has planned the installation of the The Lake Erie-Niagara River Ice Boom for the 2025-2026 ice season.

Installation of the boom is scheduled for as early as December 14. Every winter since 1964, the ice boom has been installed near the outlet of Lake Erie at the entrance to the Niagara River.

"The ice boom promotes the formation and strengthening of a naturally occurring ice arch that reduces the amount of ice entering the Niagara River. It does not inhibit the movement of water from the lake into the Niagara River, which flows under the ice." - International Niagara Board of Control

With less ice entering the Niagara River, it helps reduce ice jams that can cause damage to shoreline property. Ice jams can also reduce water flow for hydroelectric power production.

The ice boom is also designed to let ice submerge underwater and allows it to overturn until any pressure is relieved, which causes the boom to resurface.

Any placement of the ice boom can begin when the water temperature of Lake Erie at Buffalo reaches 4 degrees Celsius or on December 16. As of December 10, Lake Erie water temperature at Buffalo is approximately 4.4 degrees Celsius.

The NYPA and the Ontario Power Generation (OPG) each have equal ownership and cost of operating and maintaining the ice boom. NYPA is in charge of operating, installing and removing the ice boom and both NYPA and OPG are in charge for following laws from both the United States and Canadian that relate to the use of ice booms.