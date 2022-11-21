Lake effect storm delays court appearance for Tops shooting suspect

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The lake effect snowstorm forcing the delay of a court appearance for the man accused of shooting and killing ten of our friends and neighbors at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

He was expected to plead guilty to state charges in court on Monday, but the Erie County District Attorney's office tells us the proceeding has been adjourned because of the weather, and that no new date has been set.

If Payton Gendron does take that plea in State Supreme Court, lawyers say he could receive life without parole.

Prosecutors could not comment on that.

Gendron also faces 27 counts in a federal case, where he could be considered for the death penalty if convicted.