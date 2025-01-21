Lake effect storm blog: Follow here for updates on heavy snow and bitter cold during January storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As lake effect snow and bitter cold temperatures impact Western New York, conditions will change rapidly. You can check the latest closings here and follow the latest updates on travel conditions and alerts below.

Monday, 8 p.m. update

Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency for counties impacted by the lake effect storm including: Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming and Allegany counties.

“As lake effect snow falls across several areas of our state, I’m declaring a State of Emergency for these areas to ensure state resources are available to assist local communities as we work together to keep New Yorkers safe throughout the duration of the storm. We also continue to deal with extreme cold which poses an extraordinary risk to anyone who is exposed to the elements or is unable to adequately heat their home, and I encourage all New Yorkers to monitor their local forecast and take precautions to keep themselves and their families safe.” Gov. Hochul

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the Town of Evans has declared a State of Emergency and a Driving/Travel Ban due to lake effect snow.

Orchard Park police announced a travel advisory is in place for the Town and Village of Orchard Park due to deteriorating travel conditions and limited to no visibility. No unnecessary travel is advised.