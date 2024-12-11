Lake effect storm blog: Follow here for updates on mid-December storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the latest lake effect snowstorm rolls through Western New York, conditions will change rapidly. You can check the latest school and business closings here and follow the latest updates on travel conditions and alerts below.

Wednesday 6 p.m. update

Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for several counties, including Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Genesee ahead of the storm, which is expected to fire up across the Southern Tier tonight and Thursday morning.

A ban on tandem and empty tractor trailers will take effect at midnight for the following:



The New York State Thruway from Exit 53 West to the Pennsylvania state line in both directions

Route 5 from Route 179 to the 190

Route 219 from I-90 to I-86

Route 400 from I-90 to Route 16

I-86 from Route 219 to the PA state line.

