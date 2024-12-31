Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for parts of Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for parts of Western New York.

The weather alert goes into effect at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday and runs until 6:00 p.m. Sunday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties.

The National Weather Service says heavy snow is expected to fall in multiple narrow brands. 1 to 2 feet of snow is expected through the entirety of the snow event with winds gusting as high as 40 miles per hour.

The weather service says travel will be difficult at times and the hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.