Lady A bringing its 'Request Line Tour' to Buffalo

Ed Rode/AP
FILE - Dave Haywood, from left, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady A arrive at the 55th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 10, 2021. A federal judge has dismissed lawsuits between a country band and a blues singer over the use of the name Lady A. The dispute began in 2020 when the band formerly known as Lady Antebellum decided to change their name to avoid the word's associations with slavery. But a blues singer named Anita White had been using Lady A on her records for years. (AP Photo/Ed Rode, File)
Posted at 1:22 PM, May 01, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grammy award-winning band Lady A will bring its "Request Line Tour" to Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo on August 24.

“We’ve been touring for over 15 years and have played some of the biggest venues in the world but there's something truly special about being close to your audience and having the flexibility to include the fans in how the show goes. During our Vegas residency, our favorite moments allowed the three of us to talk with the fans and play what they wanted to hear. So, we’re taking that spirit and making it a regular part of our shows this year."
Organizers say during the tour you can call 615-882-1975 and request to add your favorite Lady A songs to the show’s set list.

Tickets are on sale now, you can visit the Shea's website here or you can buy tickets in person at the Shea's Box Office.

