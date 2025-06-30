Lactalis USA to invest over $75 million to upgrade Buffalo and Walton facilities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Lactalis USA will invest over $75 million to upgrade both of its facilities in Buffalo and Walton, N.Y.

The governor's office said the investments will allow Lactalis USA, which is part of Lactalis — the world’s largest dairy company, to expand capacity, gain efficiencies and retain more than 800 full-time jobs and create more than 50 new jobs.

The Buffalo plant, located at 2375 South Park Avenue, produces Galbani Ricotta, Mozzarella and Provolone cheese, and whey powder that is distributed across the U.S. and abroad. $60 million of the $75 million will go to the Buffalo facility, and includes:



The installation of six 50,000-pound vats, an advanced cheese belt, separators, silos, and a robotic palletizer.

Building remodeling will include relocating the cheese lab to maintain production, increasing mozzarella and provolone production by 37 million pounds annually.

Ricotta production will also be expanded, and new energy-efficient technology will be added.

$15 million of the $75 million will go to the Walton facility, which produces Breakstone’s Sour Cream and Cottage Cheese, and includes automating and expanding the cottage cheese and sour cream production lines, enhancing efficiency, capacity, and sustainability.

“Lactalis has two plants in New York State that are key to our growing business in the United States. Our Buffalo plant is home to a significant ricotta and mozzarella production under the Galbani brand. Our Walton plant continues a rich tradition since 1882 of producing Breakstone’s Sour Cream and is essential to strengthening our cottage cheese business in a rapidly growing category. We are committed to supporting the communities of Buffalo and Walton as we continue to grow in those markets and we thank Gov. Hochul and ESD for their support.” - Lactalis USA CEO Esteve Torrens

Earlier this year, Lactalis USA opened a $2 million culinary and sensory institute next to its South Buffalo facility to research, develop and test new food products.

WATCH: 'Buffalo is in our plan': Lactalis opens $2 million culinary & sensory institute in South Buffalo