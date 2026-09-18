Lackawanna woman arrested after fight, hit-and-run outside Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 27-year-old Lackawanna woman has been arrested after a person was hit by a car following a fight outside Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Thursday.

Orchard Park Police responded to the parking lot on Southwestern Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been hit by a car.

Officers were told the car left the scene, but they later found it in Lackawanna.

An investigation revealed that a fight happened in the parking lot between the people in the car and the victim's group.

The victim was taken to ECMC with serious injuries. According to police, Qua-John Prude was charged with assault and leaving the scene of a physical injury accident.