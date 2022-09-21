Lackawanna to partner with Douglas Development for $35 million mixed-use project on Ridge Road

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo announced the city will partner with Douglas Development for a $35 million mixed-use project on Ridge Road.

The project is planned for 539 Ridge Road, the site of the former St. Barbara's R.C. Church. It will feature 160 market rate apartments averaging 850 sq. feet and 10,000 sq. ft. of ground floor retail space.

Officials said Douglas Development was chosen for the project based on the quality of its RFP response.

“My team and I couldn’t be more excited to work alongside with the wonderful city of Lackawanna. We think that Douglas Development can help play a role in catapulting Lackawanna back to what it once was. With such rich history, simply minutes from downtown Buffalo, and a tangible eagerness within the community to get the ball moving, we felt like this was a perfect location for our next dynamic project.” - Douglas Jemal, President and Founder of Douglas Development

"We’re honored to partner with the elite development team at Douglas Development as we continue to move forward with my administration’s efforts to revitalize Lackawanna from both an economic and community development perspective. Doug Jemal and his team have been making a transformational impact in the city of Buffalo over many years through successful completion of several multi-million projects. Given our proximity and similarity to Buffalo, my team has worked hard to bring the Douglas team to Lackawanna and today, I’m proud to say we’ve succeeded. This is another great milestone in restoring Lackawanna to prominence." - Mayor Iafallo

Officials said the project is expected to take up to 24 months to complete.