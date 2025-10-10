Lackawanna third-grade student hit by car while walking to the bus stop

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A third-grade student at Martin Road Elementary in the Lackawanna City School District was hit by a car while walking to the bus stop earlier this week.

Superintendent of Schools Nadia A. Nashir issued a statement on the district's website, which said in part that the incident occurred while the child was walking to the bus stop on Van Wyck Street around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday. The student, accompanied by their dad, was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

In the statement, the superintendent said the district was awaiting further information on their condition, and the district's thoughts are with the student and their family.

The superintendent also encouraged parents to talk to children in an age-appropriate manner about the incident and approach the conversation with care and sensitivity.

7 News has reached out to police about the incident and we are waiting to hear back.

You can read the superintendent's full statement below.