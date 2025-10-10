Lackawanna third-grade student hit by car while walking to the bus stop

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A third-grade student at Martin Road Elementary in the Lackawanna City School District was hit by a car while walking to the bus stop earlier this week.
Superintendent of Schools Nadia A. Nashir issued a statement on the district's website, which said in part that the incident occurred while the child was walking to the bus stop on Van Wyck Street around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday. The student, accompanied by their dad, was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital.
In the statement, the superintendent said the district was awaiting further information on their condition, and the district's thoughts are with the student and their family.
The superintendent also encouraged parents to talk to children in an age-appropriate manner about the incident and approach the conversation with care and sensitivity.
7 News has reached out to police about the incident and we are waiting to hear back.
You can read the superintendent's full statement below.
"Dear Lackawanna Community,
This morning, before the school day, there was a traffic accident involving a car and a third-grade student at Martin Road Elementary. It happened while the child was walking to the bus stop on Van Wyck Street around 7:45 a.m.
The student, accompanied by their dad, was transported by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital, and we are awaiting further information on their condition. Our thoughts are with the student and their family.
Your child may have a difficult time processing this news. We encourage you to talk with them in an age-appropriate manner. When discussing a friend being hit by a car, it’s important to approach the conversation with care and sensitivity.
- Be Honest and Direct: Clearly explain the incident to your child, providing details about the accident and the person involved. This helps them understand the situation better.
- Encourage Open Communication: Allow your child to express their feelings and ask questions. This can help them process their thoughts and emotions.
- Use Simple Language: Use straightforward language to explain the accident. Avoid using complex or confusing terms that may cause confusion.
- Be Patient and Non-Judgmental: Allow your child the space to process the information at their own pace. Avoid making judgments or providing advice on how they should feel.
- Listen and Validate: Listen to your child's feelings and validate their reactions. This shows that you care and understand their feelings.
If the conversation is difficult or if your child shows signs of distress, consider seeking help from a mental health professional. Should you or your child require any assistance or have concerns, our school counseling staff is available to students and families who may need it. Remember, the goal is to help your child understand the accident and to support them in their emotional recovery process.
Additionally, we remind all members of our school community to exercise caution and adhere to traffic safety guidelines when traveling to and from school.
Your cooperation, understanding, and support are greatly appreciated during this challenging time.
Sincerely,
Nadia A. Nashir
Superintendent of Schools"