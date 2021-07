LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lackawanna police are asking for the public's help in locating an 11-year-old child.

Police say Brielle Smith was last seen on July 5 at around 10:30 p.m. on Electric Avenue in Lackawanna.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lackawanna Police Department at (716) 822-4900.