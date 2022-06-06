Lackawanna police investigating report of shots fired in the area of Abbott and Dorrance Friday

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lackawanna Police Department is investigating after receiving a report of shots fired in the area of Abbott Road and Dorrance Avenue Friday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a multi-use commercial building at 1212 Abbott Road where "a number of people had convened for an event of some nature." West Seneca and Buffalo Police also responded.

Police said the investigation into the reported shots fired and the event/gathering is ongoing and no further comment will be made due to the investigation.

A police spokesperson said if the investigation findings warrant additional updates, an update will be provided when appropriate.