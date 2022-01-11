Lackawanna Middle, High schools closed, Cattaraugus-Little Valley schools delayed for power outages

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lackawanna school officials say some students will learn remotely on Tuesday for because of a power outage.

The district called 7 News, informing the newsroom the Lackawanna High School and Lackawanna Middle School buildings are closed so those students there will learn from home.

School officials say they hope to have the problem fixed by Wednesday.

Schools in the Cattaraugus-Little Valley School District are also experiencing a power outage that has delayed the start of school by two hours.

