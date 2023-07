BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle on Monday.

The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. on the 700 block of Tifft Street, which is near Hopkins Street.

Police said a 26-year-old man from Lackawanna was operating the motorcycle and he was transported to ECMC for serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.