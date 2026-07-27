Lackawanna man indicted on second-degree murder and forcible touching

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 50-year-old Shawn P. McDonnell of Lackawanna has been indicted on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of forcible touching.

According to the district attorney's office, on June 13, Lackawanna Police responded to a home on Maple Street where 55-year-old Keven M. Scheuer was found dead.

McDonnell is accused of killing his roommate with blunt force head trauma and sharp force injury to the torso and neck.

The district attorney's office said McDonnell is also accused of forcibly touching a female victim without their consent on February 14.

McDonnell faces 25 years to life in prison and continues to be held without bail. A return court date has not yet been scheduled.