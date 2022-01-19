Lackawanna man facing charge for leaving the scene of a fatal accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lackawanna man is facing a charge for leaving the scene of a fatal accident in August 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 29-year-old Emmanuel Muniz-Figueroa was arraigned Tuesday in Lackawanna City Court on one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death.

According to the district attorney's office, on August 28, 2021 Muniz-Figueroa and 52-year-old Jose Matos were allgedly involved in a physical altercation following an argument on Dona Street. During the altercation, Matos allegedly displayed a kitchen knife and Muniz-Figueroa left in an SUV. The district attorney's office said Muniz-Figueroa drove back to the residence a short time later and Matos allegedly ran in front of his vehicle and was hit.

Muniz-Figueroa is accused of leaving the scene without reporting the incident. Matos was taken to ECMC where he died from his injuries on August 31.

"After conducting a thorough investigation of this case, our office determined that there was not enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law that the defendant committed any other crime," a release from the district attorney's office says.

Muniz-Figueroa is scheduled to return February 2 for a felony hearing and was released on his own recognizance. If convicted of the charge he faces a maximum of seven years in prison.