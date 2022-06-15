Lackawanna man accused of leaving the scene after hitting man with his vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lackawanna man is accused of leaving the scene of an incident after hitting another man with his vehicle.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 29-year-old Emmanuel Muniz-Figueroa was arraigned Wednesday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting personal injury resulting in death.

The district attorney's office said on August 28, 2021 Muniz-Figueroa and the victim, 52-year-old Jose Matos, were allegedly involved in a physical altercation following an argument on Dona Street. During the fight, Matos allegedly displayed a kitchen knife and Muniz-Figueroa left in an SUV.

After leaving, Muniz-Figueroa is accused of driving back to the residence. Matos allegedly ran in front of the SUV and was hit. He was taken to ECMC where he died from his injuries on August 31. Muniz-Figueroa is accused of leaving the scene without reporting the incident.

Muniz-Figueroa is scheduled to return on July 27 for a pre-trial conference and remains released on his own recognizance. If convicted he faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.