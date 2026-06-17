Lackawanna man accused of killing his roommate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 50-year-old Shawn P. McDonnell, of Lackawanna, was arraigned on Sunday in Lackawanna City Court on one count of second-degree murder.

The DA said that on June 13, Lackawanna Police responded to a residence on Maple Street, and a 55-year-old man was found dead inside the home. McDonnell is accused of intentionally causing the death of his roommate.

McDonnell is scheduled to return for a felony hearing on June 18 and he was held without bail.

McDonnell faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the charge.