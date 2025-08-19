Lackawanna man accused of driving drunk in deadly wrong-way crash on Skyway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 27-year-old Joshua L. Wright of Lackawanna was arraigned in Erie County Court on Tuesday on an indictment charging him with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of second-degree manslaughter and one count of second-degree assault.

According to the DA, on June 5, Wright was allegedly driving in the wrong direction on the inbound Route 5 Skyway in Buffalo and caused a head-on collision with another vehicle. Wright is accused of recklessly driving while intoxicated.

The DA said the passenger in Wright's vehicle, 28-year-old Shabrina Grant of Buffalo, was pronounced dead at the scene. Wright and the driver of the other vehicle, a 46-year-old woman, were taken to ECMC. The injured woman was treated for various physical injuries.

According to the DA, the prosecutor requested that Wright be remanded, and bail was set at $250,000 cash or bond. A return court date has not been scheduled. Wright faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison if convicted of the highest charge.