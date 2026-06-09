BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lackawanna couple accused of failing to provide necessary food and care for their dogs is facing animal cruelty charges.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 42-year-old Stephen Andres and 44-year-old Tara Andres were arraigned in Erie County Court on an indictment charging them each with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, one count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

On February 5, Stephen Andres allegedly called the SPCA Serving Erie County dispatch to request assistance in picking up his dog that died. The DA said SPCA officers responded to the residence on the 2700 block of South Park Avenue where they allegedly saw a dead dog that appeared emaciated, neglected and subjected to unsanitary conditions. Officers also allegedly saw another neglected dog inside of the home, which was taken to the SPCA Serving Erie County for evaluation.

According to the DA, the SPCA chief veterinarian determined that “Diamond,” an approximately 7-year-old mixed black and white dog, was emaciated due to prolonged starvation. “Diamond” was later adopted by a former SPCA veterinarian and continues to recover.

Investigators said the dog that died, an approximately 10-month-old white and black mixed breed named “Bones,” was transported to Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine for a necropsy and a veterinary pathologist determined that his death was likely caused due to chronic and prolonged starvation.

The couple is accused of failing to provide necessary food and care for their dogs. The DA said animals were allegedly found in unsanitary conditions without proper access to food, and a child was also allegedly living in unsanitary conditions.

