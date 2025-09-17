Lackawanna City School District investigating social media post by employee on death of Charlie Kirk

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lackawanna City School District announced it has been made aware of complaints concerning a social media post allegedly made by an employee on the death of Charlie Kirk.

In a statement on its website, the district said it takes the matter very seriously and has initiated a formal investigation in accordance with district policy and applicable law. The district also said once the investigation is complete, appropriate action will be taken if necessary.

You can read the district's full statement below:

"The Lackawanna City School District has been made aware of complaints concerning a social media post allegedly made by one of our employees. The post in question is reported to express approval of the recent shooting death of Charlie Kirk.



The District takes this matter very seriously. We have initiated a formal investigation in accordance with District policy and applicable law. At the conclusion of that process, appropriate action will be taken, if necessary.



As with all personnel matters, the District is required to comply with state and federal laws governing employee privacy and confidentiality. Accordingly, we will not be able to comment further on the details of the investigation or its outcome.



The Lackawanna City School District remains committed to fostering a professional and respectful environment for our students, staff, and community."

Tyler Robinson is accused of killing Kirk and made his first court appearance virtually from jail on Tuesday. He faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. According to the Scripps News Group, Robinson will remain in jail without bail as prosecutors pursue the death penalty against him. You can read more here.