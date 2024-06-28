Lackawanna City Council votes to amend mayor's budget to increase tax levy by 4.6%, instead of 24.6%

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A packed room in City Hall, as neighbors awaited answers on a double digit tax increase proposal.

A 23.6% tax levy proposed in the Mayor's proposed city budget.

The Lackawanna City Council has amended that levy Thursday night, to 4.6%.

This amendment has saved Lackawanna neighbors hundreds.

According to Zillow, the average home in Lackawanna sells for around $195,000.

With the 4.6% tax levy, neighbors can expect to see an increase of $150, but some residents told 7 News' Pheben Kassahun they were hoping for no increase at all.

She heard from three neighbors who shared their reaction to the levy and city officials weigh in on the proposed budget.

Dozens of people lined up outside Lackawanna City Hall, as council members discussed whether to move forward with the Mayor's proposed tax rate.

Because the council chambers has a capacity of 60 people, many waited outside until a decision was made.

Mayor Annette Iafallo was not at Thursday night's budget vote.

"Certainly, we want to have it at zero. It should had never even taken place. If there was the appropriate planning, and the administration didn't have such wasteful spending, we wouldn't be here today," Lackawanna resident Lynette Sikorski explained.

Lynette Sikorski is a Lackawanna resident who started a petition Monday night, after learning of the proposed 23.6% tax levy increase.

She said she collected almost 1,400 signatures ahead of Thursday's budget vote meeting.

"I saw the commentary online and I had to take stance. I had to help the community," Sikorski said. "When the council president started his speech, he did recognize the fact that the community had stood up and worked together. I really do thing that contributed to where we are today."

So here's what was decided:

The council voted to amend the mayor's budget which resulted in an approved tax rate of $17.52 per $1000, instead of the proposed rate of $20.53.

So instead of a $3.78 increase, it will increase by $0.77, starting August 1.

Kassahun spoke with Lackawanna Marketing & Public Information Director Chuck Clark, after the meeting via phone, who said the reason for this increase is because the city is dealing with three main issues:

1. Loss of money from the January snow storm and pandemic aid.

2. Increasing labor union contracts; 90% of the budget is locked in by union contracts.

3. The city did not receive FEMA aid or county money during the January storm so the city spent ~$1.9 million.

According to Clark, the mayor had to increase the tax levy to maintain city services and to avoid layoffs to city personnel (i.e police, fire, streets and sanitation employees).

The increase has been met with many unhappy residents, though Jeffrey DePasquale, a former Lackawanna City Clerk said he will accept it.

Lackawanna resident Jeffrey DePasquale said, "What I am satisfied with is the council working together, doing their due diligence, and reducing it from 23 to 4. Do I like the 4, no. But is it better than 23%, absolutely. Now, the council and the mayor need to get together for next year to not only not have an increase but a decrease."

But residents like Valerie Brillhart said this tax increase is a tough pill to swallow.

"They still don't listen to the people," Lackawanna resident Valerie Brillhart said. "The worst thing about this meeting is they had no input. They didn't allow any of the residents to speak."

PREVIOUS STORY: 'I’m frustrated for everyone': Lackawanna proposes 23.6% tax levy increase