Labatt unveils Buffalo Sabres red and black 'goathead' jersey cans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In the last few seasons, the Buffalo Sabres have embraced the return of the team's "goathead" logo from the late 90s and early 2000s.

Now, that logo will also appear on Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light cans. Labatt has unveiled limited-edition Sabres red and black "goathead" jersey cans.

“I watched Peca and Hasek completely dominate the ice in these jerseys. Sabres fans love that energy, and they loved that era on the ice. We know these nostalgic jersey cans, along with the return of the iconic black and red jerseys, will put that energy in the fans hands this season.” - Corey Berger, associate brand manager for Labatt USA

Labatt said the cans are available now throughout the Buffalo region in 18 packs of 12-ounce cans and 24-ounce cans.

The popular "goathead" logo, which depicts a charging buffalo's head, was used starting in 1996 when the team changed colors to black and red. It was retired in 2006 when the team switched to navy blue and gold and unveiled the "Buffaslug" logo.