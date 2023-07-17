Labatt releases 'Throwback Tea' that features Buffalo Bills throwback red helmet

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Labatt has announced the release of "Throwback Tea" a non-carbonated red raspberry hard tea that is its first product that is an "official sponsor of Bills Mafia."

The packaging will bring Buffalo Bills fans back to the 1990s as it features the Bills iconic throwback red helmet.

“There is no group of fans more passionate than Bills Mafia. I’m right there with them. I still love rewatching clips of Bruce Smith destroying the competition and Jim Kelly’s K-Gun offense. Throwback Tea is all about celebrating Bills dominance then and now." - Corey Berger, associate brand manager for Labatt USA

Labatt said "Throwback Tea" will be available in stores later this week in 12 packs of 12-ounce cans and single 24-ounce cans. It is the third product collaboration between Labatt and the Bills.