Labatt releases new Bills hard seltzer as tribute to "best fans in the country"

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo-based Labatt Blue Light will release a football-themed hard seltzer that will pay tribute to the Buffalo Bills fanbase.

"Buffalo's fanbase is known nationwide for its dedication to the Buffalo Bills," Labatt associate brand manager Corey Berger said. "We decided to name our seltzer Stampede to honor the best fans in the country."

The Stampede hard seltzer will combine raspberry, lemon, and cherry flavors, just like the flavors of a rocket ice pop.

The new Stampede seltzer will release this week in stores just in time for pre-season football. A 12-pack will come with 12-ounce slim cans.

