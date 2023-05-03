Labatt launches program to support local athletic teams and parks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local adult recreational sport teams will get support from one of Buffalo's largest beer companies this summer.

Labatt is launching a parks and recreation program to sponsor local teams and the parks they play in.

Interested adult recreational teams are encouraged to apply for a Labatt sponsorship now through May 31.

You can apply here for the rec league grant.

Selected teams will be awarded $500 to buy uniforms, pay league dues, or cover other team needs.

"anyway we can help out to get people out and playing we're really looking to make this a full circle thing"

The program will organize volunteers all summer long to clean up different recreational areas.

Park organizations can apply for Labatt grants to assist with revitalization needs.

If awarded a grant, the company will organize volunteer opportunities and help get you the money you need to complete projects.

You can apply here for the park grant.

Applications are due July 31. Volunteer opportunities will be announced at a later date.