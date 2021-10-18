Labatt donates more than 600 orders of chicken wings to Nashville health care workers

NASHVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Labatt USA made a special delivery in Nashville Monday as it donated more than 600 orders of chicken wings to health care workers.

The wings went to health care workers at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and West locations and was a "thank you" to Nashville for hosting Bills fans who traveled for the team's game against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.

Labatt said the donation is a continuation of a program it launched in 2020 named "Buffalo Brings the Wings," when it donated almost 100,000 chicken wings to front line workers across six core markets during the pandemic.

“Buffalo has the most passionate fans and we’re grateful that they make Labatt part of their gameday rituals at home and across the country,” said Inga Grote-Ebbs, Labatt USA brand director. “This season, we wanted to thank our away game host cities for their hospitality. What better way to give back to a community than to thank the people who keep it safe? We are excited to donate chicken wings to Nashville healthcare workers this upcoming gameday and root for our Bills on the road.”