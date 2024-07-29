Labatt bringing back fan-favorite Zubaz cans ahead of start of Buffalo Bills season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ahead of the start of the Buffalo Bills season, Labatt announced it is bringing back the fan-favorite Zubaz cans.

The cans were first introduced as a limited-time offering in 2016, Labatt said fans have been pleading for them to make a comeback.

The most recent call for them to make a comeback came when Labatt posted a picture of a Zubaz can as an April Fool's joke earlier this year.

“When the demand flooded in on our April Fool’s Day post, we knew had to act fast. So, we’re bringing back the Zubaz cans for real. We want to be a part of every defensive pick six, every big play and every touchdown by giving fans a Labatt beer packaged for diehards and ready to raise at the stadium, local bars and their tailgate parties!” - Jason Folaron, brand manager for Labatt

Labatt said fans will be able to find Labatt Blue and Blue Light Zubaz cans later this week in 30 packs and single 24-ounce cans.

The "throwback Tea" that Labatt introduced last year is also coming back and is available now in 12 packs.