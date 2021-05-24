Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

La Nova throws birthday party for Ohio boy who chose Buffalo pizza over Nintendo Switch

items.[0].videoTitle
Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins gave a boy who just wanted a Buffalo slice a birthday he'll never forget.
cover photo.jpeg
Posted at 9:31 PM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 21:31:51-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Heather Getz gave her son, Kenly, the option of getting a Nintendo Switch for his 10th birthday or taking a trip to Buffalo.

“I’m a single mom, so I told him he could only choose,” Getz said. “He asked if chose Buffalo, would he get pizza? I told him yes, and he said he’s going to Buffalo.”

Getz thought her son’s choice was funny, so she decided to tweet it. Then, her tweet went viral. One of the owners of La Nova Pizzeria, Carla Todaro-Pantano, heard about Kenly’s dedication to Buffalo pizza.

“We tweeted the mother, and right away Heather responded,” Carla Todaro-Pantano said. “She said she would be in town. Me, being that I love kids so much, I reached out to the Bills.”

A few weeks later, La Nova hosted Kenly’s 10th birthday party. Kenly and his brother made their own pizzas with help from Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins.

“His pizza came out almost perfect. It wasn’t lopsided,” Dawkins said. “Crust was perfectly done. I was like man, this kid is a natural born winner!”

Dawkins said this is what Buffalo is all about.

“The people here are drastically different then the other people around the world,” Dawkins said. “They care, they smile, and they’re nice. Whatever he saw on the internet of people jumping on tables or just being happy. He’s seen it, he felt it, and he’s connected.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Price-of-Water-480x360.jpg

The Price of Water