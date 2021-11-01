Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

L.L.Bean set to open in Amherst Friday

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
LL BEAN.jpg
Posted at 11:33 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 11:33:31-04

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — L.L.Bean, the outdoor retailer, is set to open its store in Amherst Friday.

The nearly 15,000 square-foot store is located at The Boulevard, the shopping plaza on Niagara Falls Boulevard near the 290.

A spokesperson for L.L.Bean says it is the seventh L.L.Bean store in New York and will employ more than 70 team members.

"The Amherst location will offer shoppers an assortment of men’s, women’s and kid’s active and casual apparel, outerwear, footwear and gear, paired with the legendary customer service expected from the outdoor company," a release says.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!