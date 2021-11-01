L.L.Bean set to open in Amherst Friday

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — L.L.Bean, the outdoor retailer, is set to open its store in Amherst Friday.

The nearly 15,000 square-foot store is located at The Boulevard, the shopping plaza on Niagara Falls Boulevard near the 290.

A spokesperson for L.L.Bean says it is the seventh L.L.Bean store in New York and will employ more than 70 team members.

"The Amherst location will offer shoppers an assortment of men’s, women’s and kid’s active and casual apparel, outerwear, footwear and gear, paired with the legendary customer service expected from the outdoor company," a release says.