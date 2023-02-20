Kutter's Cheese Factory Store to close after more than 70 years in business

CORFU, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kutter’s Cheese Factory Retail Store in Corfu is set to close its doors after more than 70 years in business, owners Heather and Brian Bailey announced.

The announcement was made on the Kutter’s Cheese Factory Retail Store Facebook page on Sunday afternoon.

It’s with a heavy heart that we have to announce that Kutter’s Cheese Factory Retail Store, after 75 years in Business, is Closing it’s doors.



Conditions (outrageous shipping costs, discontinued cheeses, rising costs on everything and labor shortages) have made it impractical to continue.



It’s so difficult to say good bye to our wonderful, selfless and hard working employees and to you, our customers. We’ve had the privilege to meet so many wonderful people and exchange smiles and our love of cheese. Someday we may find our way back to business somewhere but in the mean time we’ll just say so long for now.



I hope you will have fond memories of our store and we will most certainly have fond memories of you.



God bless you all.



Love and Respect,

Heather and Brian Bailey, Owners

In another post on its Facebook page, it clarified that Kutter's Cheese Factory Retail Store and Yancey's Fancy are two different companies and the closure only impacts the Kutter's retail store.

There is a sale that starts Monday and runs through Friday, a Facebook post says "everything must go."