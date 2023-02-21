Kutter’s Cheese Factory closing after 75 years in business

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Kutter’s Cheese Factory closes after 75 years in Corfu making many in Western New York happy with fresh firm cheese.

One of the owners, Brian Bailey tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person closing the doors is rough, rougher than what they had to go through during the pandemic.

"$11 worth of cheese and $85 to get it there,” he says. “And we rely on our fundraisers and our wholesale business to generate income and that's gone."

So many showed up to say their final goodbyes to Kutter’s Cheese Factory.

“It’s the American dream to own a business and things like that. That's why I always try to support local butchers, bakeries, and family-run supermarkets,” says Mark Notarpole, a customer. “I just don’t go to Walmart and things like that. I don’t support them.”

Some even say they don’t know where else to get good fresh cheese.

“We love your cheeses and we’re sad to see the storefront go,” Jennifer Chriswell, a customer says. “But we will still buy your cheese wherever you sell it.”

Meantime the owner Brian Bailey says he and his wife will try to enjoy retirement.

“You know we’re going to enjoy some time just see what it’s like to not have to roll out early in the morning and come home late,” Brian Bailey says.

Until then the Kutter’s Cheese Factory will be missed by many.

“Thank you it’s been a wonderful experience,” he says. “It’s been great having people tell us how much they love the store. How much they love the cheese.”