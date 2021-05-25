Kitten thrown from moving car nursed back to health by Ten Lives Club

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Ten Lives Club is nursing a kitten back to health after it survived being thrown from a moving vehicle. Seven other kittens did not survive.

A spokesperson for the Ten Lives Club says a few weeks ago an employee of Evangola State Park was alerted that a car drove by at a high rate of speed and threw eight kittens out a window, aiming for a road sign.

The survivor, named Mercury, was given to the organization's vet assistant, Carlie Warner, who nursed Mercury back to health.

“I couldn’t believe someone would do that to such innocent creatures. I didn’t know if Mercury would make it or not, but he is a fighter. Every day he gets stronger and I’m so happy he will never know this kind of abuse again,” said Warner.

The Ten Lives Club says Mercury will not be available for adoption at this time as it continues to be cared for. The organization is taking donations towards the cost of care for the kitten.

There is no knowledge at this time if a criminal investigation is underway.