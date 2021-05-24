Watch
Kitten stuck underneath car rescued by Cheektowaga police after going through car wash

Cheektowaga Police Department
Posted at 12:43 PM, May 24, 2021
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cheektowaga Police Department says a kitten that was stuck under a car was rescued by officers after going through the car wash.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the kitten was stuck underneath a car in Buffalo and went through the car wash and then to the mall where someone heard the kitten meowing.

Police say Sgt Slawatycki and Ofc. Maggio were able to crawl under the car and free the kitten.

The owner of the vehicle had no idea the kitten was there and doesn't own any cats. The kitten was safely transported to the SPCA.

