Kitchen fire leads to concerns in North Buffalo apartment building

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Authorities say careless cooking may be the cause of an apartment fire in North Buffalo.

They say the fire started in the kitchen of a unit in the apartment building on Crestwood Avenue Saturday morning.

That's between Hertel and Tacoma Avenues.

We spoke with the woman who lives in that apartment, who says the fire wasn't the only problem.

Jadah Myree tells us she tried to put the fire out herself, but says she couldn't find any fire extinguisher anywhere in the hallway.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, which caused about $20,000 in damage.

The Red Cross is helping the woman who lived in the apartment find temporary shelter.