Kissing Bridge to open the slopes on December 26

GLENWOOD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kissing Bridge Snow Sports says it will open for the season on December 26 for season pass holders.

The ski resort has had to delay its opening due to warmer-than-average weather and lack of snow.

Kissing Bridge's program director told Channel 7 News only two runs — the beginner slope and the Holly quad lift — will be open Sunday, though they anticipate being able to open more very quickly, as they have nearly enough snow to open at least two more in the coming days.

"We are at temperatures right now that are one degree in either direction from being able to make snow, so it's hard to tell where we will be," said Kissing Bridge program director Andrew Minier. "But we are confident we will be able to expand terrain quickly as we get into next week."

Because of the limited runs, Kissing Bridge will also operate for shorter hours until the end of the year. On Sunday, they will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Monday thru Friday, they will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Kissing Bridge anticipates opening on its normal schedule on New Year's Day.

Along with the shorter hours, Kissing Bridge is also reducing lift ticket prices for next week to $30 for a full day ticket.

You can find full information on Kissing Bridge's reopening plan and a link to buy tickets here.