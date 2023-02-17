Kissing Bridge Ski Resort uses man-made snow machines to combat a decline in snowfall

GLENWOOD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Kissing Bridge Ski Resort is facing a decline in snowfall, but members of the business are using several man-made snow machines to combat the issue.

Glenwood’s popular ski resort has been a winter favorite for many families, but this winter hasn’t been normal.

“Honestly staying open has been difficult just with the lack of snow,” says Lily Krasner, Ticket Sales Manager of Kissing Bridge.

The lack of snow is the challenge and it’s a setback the resort isn’t used to.

“This is unheard of for us. So far we got 17 inches of snow this winter and usually we’re around 200 inches,” Krasner says.

But the man-made snow machines are providing hope.

“We are heavily relaying on our manmade snow machines,” she says. “They are what has gotten us far this winter.”

KB’s operating hours had to change because of the lack of snow.

They’re operating from 1 pm to 9 pm.

“And we felt that would give people access who come earlier the day,” the manager expresses. “And also people who like to come at night to ski so we try to make everybody happy.”

Krasner says the ski resort is trying to make accommodations during this difficult time.

“Every Tuesday we’ll have some kind of sale on discounted tickets to bring people in and show them that we’re working on things,” she says. “We’re doing our best here to make it a positive winter experience.”

