Kissing Bridge pushes opening day to Christmas Eve

GLENWOOD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kissing Bridge Snow Sports announced Monday that they would delay its opening date due to receiving less snow than expected over the weekend.

The ski resort said in a Facebook post that with potential rain and unseasonably warm temperatures predicted in the forecast later this week, the new opening date will now be moved to Saturday, Dec. 24 at 10 a.m.

The resort's ticket center will be open during the week for guests looking to pick up their passes or last-minute gifts: