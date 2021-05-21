Kingdom Bound canceled for 2021, dates announced for 2022

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kingdom Bound announced its 2021 festival at Six Flags Darien Lake has been canceled and the dates for 2022 have been announced.

In a statement released on its website Kingdom Bound said the cancellation is due to NYS COVID-19 guidance. Kingdom Bound will be held July 24 to 27 in 2022.

Dear Kingdom Bound Family,



Kingdom Bound is more than just a festival, it’s a family. When the last notes rang out as Skillet finished the final song of Kingdom Bound 2019, little did we know how special it was to be gathered together in that moment. Ever since that day, our team has worked tirelessly with the singular goal of reuniting our Kingdom Bound family once again.



Due to the requirements, variables on guidance, and continued challenges presented to those holding large events in NY State, we are heartbroken to share that despite exhausting all possible options and pursuing all possible solutions, Kingdom Bound has been postponed and has been rescheduled for July 24-27, 2022 at Six Flags Darien Lake.

Kingdom Bounds says those who ordered a festival pass, accommodations packages, experience upgrades, or completed a volunteer application will automatically have their orders transferred to 2022. There is no further action needed and for those who have their orders rolled over to 2022 will receive a $15 Kingdom Bound gift card. Information on the gift card will come in an email.

For information on requesting a refund you can visit their website here.