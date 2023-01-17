"King Josh" artist speaks on inspiration for new Niagara Falls mural

On the side of the building is a mural, of Josh Allen - who dons a tilted crown and a serious facial expression.

Building owner, Paul Kudela, commissioned local Niagara Falls artist, and Bills fan, Glenn Goodberry to create a mural that has now become one of the many Josh Allen-centric artworks to pop up across the Western New York region.

WKBW The "King Josh" mural, located on the corner of Allen Avenue and 24th Street in Niagara Falls.

Goodberry says the inspiration to paint a crown on Allen came from his love for 90's hip hop and an iconic photoshoot of late rapper the Notorious B.I.G. In the photo, titled "The King of New York", B.I.G wears a crown tilted to the side, similar to how Goodberry painted it on the mural.

"There was the whole bickering of whose the only team in New York? The Bills, the Jets, the Giants?," Goodberry said. "And you know what Josh is the king of New York, and the only team in New York. So it changed it up a little. The King of Buffalo."

Allen Avenue, one of the cross streets where the mural is located, is "obscure" as Goodberry describes it, but it is visible in the daytime from the busier nearby Buffalo Avenue.

And the murals of Buffalo sports phenoms won't stop there - Kudela, who owns a number of buildings across the area, is hoping Goodberry can create a mural of Sabres All-Star Tage Thompson.

"You know I'm always doodling, we'll see how it goes," Goodberry said.

