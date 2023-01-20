Kindness Rocks!! A young Bills fan paints a rock in school to honor Damar Hamlin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are so many ways people can spread kindness. But, have you ever seen someone using a rock to spread that message?

Yes, you heard that right… a rock.

Garrett Murawski is 5-years-old, and he loves a few things. He loves the Buffalo Bills, and now, he loves painting rocks.

Garrett is a kindergartener who lives with his parents in Virginia. His parents grew up in Niagara Falls and still have family in Western New York. Naturally, they were able to bring that Bills fandom over state lines for Garrett to enjoy.

Garrett went to his first ever Bills game earlier this season, when Buffalo took on the Steelers in a dominant 38-3 win. What a way to have your first in-person look at Bills action, right?

But, when it comes to watching on the tv, it’s not easy to watch his favorite team.

When Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in Cincinnati, Garrett was in bed because it was Monday night. He had to wake up early for school the next day. Every morning the Bills play on a school night, Garrett asks his parents ‘did we win?’ Which now, obviously, holds a lot more meaning to it. In school, Garrett and his classmates were asked by his teacher to paint ‘kindness rocks’ which include watercolor paint, a rock, and a heartwarming design that is supposed to make someone’s day a little better.

Garrett decided to go with the #3.

Garrett Murawski

"He's obsessed with the Buffalo Bills, so the fact he thought of going with Damar was pretty cool," Garrett's mom, Heather Murawski said.

His parents said they didn’t ask him to do it, and had no idea kindness rocks would even be the lesson of the day.

"When he had asked his teacher if he could do a Buffalo Bills one, and for Damar, she said absolutely," Murawski said.

But we can all learn a little something from Garrett. Kindness takes on many forms. It’s important to show that kindness off anyway you can.

Because you never know the ripple affect it can have on those around you. In Garrett’s case, Damar or the Bills may never see his rocks, but that’s not the point. The point is that those small acts of kindness are what other people can look at and aspire to be.

It helps make our world a better place. Pretty incredible that we can have a life lesson like that from someone who’s a very vibrant, full-of-life 5 year old. Garrett now has his rocks on a Facebook page called 'Spreading Kindness One Rock at a Time.'

He said he wants to continue to make rocks and help inspire people to have better days. You can check out his page by clicking here.